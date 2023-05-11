WAUSAU – Tick bites are possible throughout the year but in Wisconsin, these parasitic arachnids are most active from May through September. Though many types of ticks don’t feed on people, those that do can transmit several serious diseases, with a heightened risk for people who spend time outdoors.

At 10 a.m. May 12, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Ashley Johnson, a nurse practitioner with the Aspirus Tick Borne Illness Center in Woodruff, for advice on how to get out into the woods without becoming a deer tick’s next meal, and information you need to know about protecting yourself during tick season in Wisconsin.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

