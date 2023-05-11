Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The top three batters in D.C. Everest’s lineup combined to go 8-for-12 at the plate with seven RBI as the Evergreens toppled Wausau East 13-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Wednesday at East High School.

Everest scored 10 times in the final two innings to blow open the game. With the victory, the Evergreens are now in a three-way tie with Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point for first place in the Valley at 8-2 with two games remaining.

Sydney Spear went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI, Kelsey Woolley was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, and Caitlyn Kressel was 3-for-5 with two RBI to pace the D.C. Everest offense.

Brooke Brown also had a double and a triple, Kelsey Mevereden had three hits, and Dakota Witucki had two hits and drove in four for D.C. Everest (13-2 overall).

Addison Kluck earned the pitching win, striking out nine in four innings of relief.

Claire Coushman had a home run for Wausau East (5-10, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Both teams are home on Thursday with East hosting Marshfield and Everest playing Merrill.

Evergreens 13, Lumberjacks 2

D.C. Everest 002 104 6 – 13 17 0

Wausau East 000 101 0 – 2 3 0

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Tristan Young.

SO: Kelsey Meverden (3 inn.) 5, Kluck (4 inn.) 9; Young (5 inn.) 1, Savannah Spees (2 inn.) 0. BB: K. Meverden 1, Kluck 0; Young 3, Spees 2.

Top hitters: DC, Kelsey Woolley 2×4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Caitlyn Kressel 3×5, 2 RBI; Dakota Witucki 2×5, 2B, 4 RBI; Brooke Brown 2×5, 2B, 3B, RBI; K. Meverden 3×4, 2B, 2 runs; Sydney Spear 3×5, 3 2Bs, 2 runs, 3 RBI. WE, Young 2B, run; Claire Coushman HR, RBI.

Records: D.C. Everest 13-2, 8-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 5-10, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

