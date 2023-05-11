Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Conner Krach won medalist honors with a 74 to lead Newman Catholic to the team win at the Wausau City Boys Golf Meet on Monday at Wausau Country Club.

Newman Catholic finished with a team score of 338, two shots better than Wausau East. Wausau West took third with a 353, Merrill was fourth with a 354 and D.C. Everest finished fifth with a 359.

Teddy Schlindwein shot a 76 to finish second and Cooper Bjerke was third with an 80 for Wausau East.

Russell Harder led West, tying Newman’s Isaac Seidel for fourth with an 82. William Butalla added an 84 for the Warriors.

Tanner Courtright was D.C. Everest’s top finisher, tying for eighth with an 85.

Wausau City Boys Golf Meet

May 8, at Wausau Country Club

Team scores: 1. Newman Catholic 338; 2. Wausau East 340; 3. Wausau West 353; 4. Merrill 354; 5. D.C. Everest 359.

Individual scores: 1. Conner Krach (NC) 74; 2. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 76; 3. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 80; 4. Isaac Seidel (NC) and Russell Harder (WW) 82; 6. Mason Prey (NC) 83; 7. William Butalla (WW) 84; 8. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER), Chase Klebnow (MER) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 85; 11. Jaxon Huber (DC) and Vincent Marohl (WE) 88; 13. Arin Dettmering (MER) 89; 14. Jack Bobinski (DC) 92; 15. Jacob Sasman (WW) 93; 16. Jake Hane (WW) and Carson Tesch (DC) 94; 18. Parker Klebenow (MER) 95; 19. Jack Cayley (WE) 96; 20. Jaylen Anderson (MER) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 97; 22. Samuel Nelson (NC) 99; 23. Logan Giese (DC) 101; 24. Logan Fike (WE) 102; 25. Owen Reeves (NC) 103.

