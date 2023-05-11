Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau cheer teem captured third place this month at a national competition in Florida.

A coed team from Northern Extreme Athletics competed at the D2 Summit, at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando. Out of 20 qualified teams, the group of 12 took third place after months of hard work.

A second NXA team also competed at the summit and placed 25th in its division, which had more than 30 teams competing.

Northern Extreme Athletics, 4307 Stewart Ave., Wausau, offers instruction for cheer and dance teams, along with tumbling, dance and flexibility classes and special events.

