ANTIGO – Antigo scored all 10 of its runs in the fourth inning and defeated Wausau East 10-1 in a nonconference baseball game Thursday at Kretz Field.

The Lumberjacks broke open a scoreless game with a run in the top of the fourth when Jack Barthels singled to score Kolton Abraham.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Antigo had five hits, and took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and an error to pile up 10 runs in the bottom of the frame. Neither team scored the rest of the way.

Abraham had two of East’s four hits, which included a triple. The Lumberjacks fall to 4-7 this season.

Wausau East hosts D.C. Everest for a Wisconsin Valley Conference contest Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Red Robins 10, Lumberjacks 1

Wausau East 000 100 0 – 1 4 1

Antigo 000 (10)00 x – 10 8 2

WP: Ben Robrecht. LP: R.J. Stroming.

SO: Stroming (3 1/3 inn.) 1, Oliver Turajski (0 inn.) 0, Caden Werth (1 1/3 inn.) 0, Karson Bauman (1 1/3 inn.) 3; Mason Gray (3 inn.) 3, Robrecht (3 inn.) 3, Alec Knapkavage 0. BB: Stroming 6, Turajski 1, Werth 1, Bauman 0; Gray 3, Robrecht 0, Knapkavage 0.

Top hitters: WE, Kolton Abraham 2×2, 3B, run; Zach Pagel 2B; Jack Barthels 1×2, RBI. A, Gray 2×3, 2B, 2 RBI; Hunter Aiuppy 1×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI.

Records: Wausau East 4-7; Antigo 6-4.

