This week’s featured business is the Wausau Woodchucks, the Northwoods League collegiate baseball team that calls historic Athletic Park its home field. Mark Macdonald was looking for something in his retirement that would bring him back to Wisconsin and give back to the community when he purchased the team in 2012. He has done just that, transforming Athletic Park, originally built in 1936, into a bustling baseball stadium with modern comforts and amenities. As part of the Northwoods League, the Woodchucks draw top players from across the country to play each summer in the city, where they live with host families and become part of the local community. Behind the Woodchucks is a team of seasoned professionals with longtime experience working together to create an exciting season that includes outstanding special events and entertainment, including their popular Friday fireworks presentations. President and General Manager Ryan Treu has been with the team for 18 years and is responsible for much of its success, as is Assistant General Manager Traci Wicz, who is often the face of the team. Brianne Barta, manager of operations, food and beverage; Ryan Malone, creative services manager and Kaitlyn Pedersen, ticket sales and marketing coordinator, are all key players in the home office, and their efforts combine for a truly memorable game experience that is integral to Wausau’s summer season.

Taking in a Woodchucks game at Athletic Park is fun for families and fantastic for group events, with hospitality spaces for groups of nearly any size. Wisz said those spaces are going quickly for the 2023 season, so groups wishing to plan events should call 715-845-5055 to book a date as soon as possible. Tickets are only sold online at this link, by calling 715-845-5055, by stopping at the office at 2401 N. Third St., or at the on-site ticket office before each game. Third-party tickets are not accepted. Because many games do sell out, advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

This year’s home opener is May 30 at Athletic Park, just weeks away. Wisz said she is excited for the season to begin.

“Seeing our fans having fun with their friends and family is the best part of the games to me,” Wisz said.

Read on to learn more about this Wausau tradition, including how the recruiting process works, when to expect fireworks shows, what’s behind the name change, and the exciting future plans for Athletic Park that include a women’s collegiate team – as early as 2025.

Wausau Woodchucks

Athletes come from around the country

Players often interact with families and area children.



Owner Mark Macdonald,left, chats with staff.

Part of the Wausau Woodchucks team



Some of the smiling crew working at a Wausau Woodchucks game in 2022

Initially, the team was called the Wisconsin Woodchucks, before the recent name change to Wausau. Where did that come from?

The team was actually originally the Wausau Woodchucks from 1994 – 1998, when a different owner took over the team in 1998, he changed the name to the Wisconsin Woodchucks to become a regional team. Last year, in 2022, we went back to the Wausau Woodchucks as a part of a branding update. It was important to us to tie back into the community where our team is located. We wanted to be able to have people see ‘Wausau’ when we were on the road versus ‘Wisconsin’ so we can really showcase the area better.

The games are always fun to watch, but the stuff that happens between innings is a huge part of the fun. What are the biggest hits with your fans?

Everyone loves the Ketchup and Mustard race, it’s been a fan favorite for years! Every year some new favorites emerge. It’s fun testing out different in between inning activities to see what ones are most enjoyed by our fans.

How do you choose who sings the National Anthem at games?

It’s a bit of a try out process, if you haven’t sung for us before you have to send in a video clip of you singing the National Anthem and our staff reviews all try out videos. If chosen we’ll contact you to select a date or two for the season. Sometimes we let our sponsors choose if they have a specific person in mind that they would like to have sing it.

You’ve had some fantastic special events at games, like fireworks, and additional community events. What do you have planned for this year?

Post-game fireworks are back at every Friday home game this year, along with post-game fireworks on Saturday, July 22. We’re also bringing back the Princesses and some special pups for appearances this year. New this year is a special T-shirt and ticket package for most of our theme nights, allowing our fans a more immersive experience with the game. After a 6 year hiatus we’re bringing back ‘Wine and Woodchucks Baseball’ on June 9 where our fans can buy a special ticket to a wine tasting event happening during the game!

How and when do you recruit your players for the season? What age range are they, and have any gone on to great success?

Team President, Ryan Treu and our coach will actually start recruiting players for next season by the end of this year. Players are found through our relationships with college programs across the country. Our players are all college aged (19-22ish) and they play for their respective college teams. We’ve had over 20 previous players go on to play in the Major Leagues with 4 currently on Major League rosters and 16 former players currently on affiliated Minor League teams.

There have been enormous renovation efforts at Athletic Park. Tell us about that – and why this was so important for the organization.

Every renovation we’ve done has been done with the fans in mind. We’ve been working to improve the Fan Experience at every game, which includes making sure that they’re comfortable in their seats with great views. We’ve also learned things with every renovation, which is why each improves on the overall fan experience, seat and amenity comfort.

Aerial view of Athletic Park hospitality area

The Woodchucks are planning another renovation, part of an effort to bring a minor league women’s team to Wausau. What’s happening?

The Woodchucks are looking at bringing in a Collegiate Women’s Softball team similar to the Woodchucks for the 2025 Season. There is a lot of work needed to make this happen, including turfing the field, finding locker room space and host families. But it is an exciting opportunity for Central Wisconsin which would put Wausau at the forefront of the growth in women’s sports. It would also make Athletic Park available to the other 50% of the population, as local softball teams would be able to play there.

Tell me about the Northwoods League and what makes it special.

The league features 24 teams from Indiana to North Dakota. It’s really designed so the players get a taste of what it could be like if they advance to the next level of ball play.

What kind of impact does the team have on Wausau as a whole?

The Woodchucks benefit the Wausau area by offering family friendly fun in the summer, along with providing many kids with their first jobs. Through programs like Woody’s Reading Club, presented by Ruder Ware and TDS, we’re involved in local schools. Woody and staff members make appearances at community events throughout the year. We also have a great impact on the local economy by using local vendors as frequently as possible in our renovations and daily operations. When out of town guests come to watch a Woodchucks game, which happens frequently, they are then patronizing local hotels, restaurants and stores during their stay.

Connect with the Wausau Woodchucks

Office: 2401 N. Third St., Wausau

Stadium: Athletic Park, 324 E. Wausau Ave.

Website: woodchucks.com,

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Chucksbaseball

Tickets are sold online at this link

Athletic Park at sunset

