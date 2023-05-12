Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East piled up six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating Marshfield 8-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at East High School.

Claire Coushman had a two-run double and Olivia Thome drove in two with a single in the opening inning for the Lumberjacks.

Marshfield cut it to 6-3 as Katelyn Sternweis had an RBI single in the second, and Madison Kraus drove in a run on a single and Sternweis added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

That would be all the Tigers could muster against East pitcher Savannah Spees, who went the distance, scattering nine hits.

Raina Manlick, Delaney Varsho and Kraus each had two hits for Marshfield (8-8, 4-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Coushman finished a perfect 4-for-4 for the Lumberjacks (6-10, 3-8 WVC).

Wausau East hosts Rhinelander on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Lumberjacks 8, Tigers 3

Marshfield 010 200 0 – 3 9 3

Wausau East 600 020 x – 8 10 1

WP: Savannah Spees. LP: Ashlyn Barwick.

SO: Barwick (1/3 inn.) 1, Katelyn Sternweis (5 2/3 inn.) 7; Spees 0. BB: Barwick 2, Sternweis 2; Spees 2.

Top hitters: M, Raina Manlick 2×4, 2B, run; Madison Kraus 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Sternweis 1×2, 2 RBI; Delaney Varsho 2×4. WE, Tristan Young 2 runs; Claire Coushman 4×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Olivia Thome 1×4, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 8-8, 4-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 6-10, 3-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

