MERRILL – Lucas Hager tossed a four-hitter to lead the Wausau West baseball team to a 2-1 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at Athletic Park.

Hager struck out seven and did not walk a batter for the Warriors, who are now 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the WVC.

West scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning. Landon Parlier had a double and scored on a single by Jackson Albee. Albee moved up to second on the throw home and scored as Jackson Smithpeter followed with another single.

Sam Reimann hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Hager struck out a batter and coaxed a ground out to end the game for the Warriors.

Wausau West returns to action Tuesday at Medford.

Warriors 2, Bluejays 1

Wausau West 000 020 0 – 2 6 0

Merrill 000 000 1 – 1 4 1

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Brady Kanitz.

SO: Hager 7; Kanitz (6 inn.) 7, Dawson Schultz (1 inn.) 1. BB: Hager 0; Kanitz 3, Schultz 0.

Top hitters: WW, Jackson Albee 2×4, run, RBI; Jackson Smithpeter 2×4, 2B, RBI; Landon Parlier 2B, run. M, Reimann HR, RBI.

Records: Wausau West 8-7, 5-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Merrill 2-9, 2-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

