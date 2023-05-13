Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Ellia Roble had a hat trick as the D.C. Everest girls soccer team won its opening game 5-1 over Eau Claire North at its home D.C. Everest Invitational on Friday night.

Roble scored a pair of goals in the first half to put the Evergreens (8-4-1) up 2-0 at halftime.

Zongshia Lo added a goal 11 minutes into the second half, before Roble scored again. Ava Hopper added another score for D.C. Everest with just more than 6 minutes left to finish off the scoring.

Makenna Kampmann had seven saves in goal for the Evergreens.

The tournament will continue Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Like this: Like Loading...