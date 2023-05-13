Wausau Pilot & Review

A 65-year-old town of Marathon man is in custody after allegedly arranging to meet a 15-year-old child to engage in drug and sexual activity, according to a Wausau Police Department news release.

But the 15-year-old child was actually an undercover police officer, officials said.

Jeffery H. Seubert is now facing recommended charges of child enticement, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Seubert initiated contact with the officer posing as a child on May 11, and on May 13 at about 10:15 a.m. arrived at a chosen meetup location on Wausau’s southeast side, officials said.

Seubert is due in court for an initial appearance Monday, May 15 in the case. No additional details were provided. Online court records do not show any prior convictions for Seubert in Wisconsin.

For information on ways to keep children safe online, parents are encouraged to visit https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/icac/icac-task-force-home

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...