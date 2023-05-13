Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Wausau East’s Cooper Bjerke won his second-straight meet with a one-under par 70, two shots ahead of teammate Sawyer Krambs, as Wausau East captured its third win in a row at the fifth leg of the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament on Friday at Pine Valley Golf Course.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Morrison was third with a 75, followed by Ethan Schnitzler of Marshfield with a 78. Marshfield’s Kyle Berres and East’s Brody Trantow tied for fifth with 79s.

East rolled to its third-straight team title with a score of 302, 24 shots ahead of Marshfield. The Lumberjacks now hold a healthy three-point lead over Wisconsin Rapids in the overall standings, while Bjerke is ahead of Morrison by 11 points.

Teddy Schlindwein tied for seventh with Wausau West’s Russell Harder and Merrill’s Arin Dettmerine with 81s.

West took fifth with a 340 and D.C. Everest was seventh with a 378.

Tanner Courtright led D.C. Everest, finishing 12th with an 83.

The seven-meet conference tournament will be completed next week with the Leg No. 6 at Stevens Point Country Club on Monday and the final meet at RiverEdge Golf Course in Marshfield on Friday.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 5, May 12, at Pine Valley Golf Course, Marathon (Host: Wausau West)

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 302; 2. Marshfield 326; 3. Merrill 336; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 337; 5. Wausau West 340; 6. Stevens Point 343; 7. D.C. Everest 378.

Individual scores: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 70; 2. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 72; 3. Carter Morrison (WR) 75; 4. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 78; 5. Kyle Berres (MAR) and Brody Trantow (WE) 79; 7. Arin Dettmering (MER), Teddy Schlindwein (WE) and Russell Harder (WW) 81; 10. Nathan Earnest (SP) and Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 82; 12. Tanner Courtright (DC) 83; 13. Conner Jensen (WR), Keegan Fredrick (MAR), Jacob Sasman (WW) and Parker Klebenow (MER) 84; 17. Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 85; 19. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Drake Kiuarske (WW) and Zachary Frangiskakis (WE) 86; 22. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 87; 24. Chase Klebenow (MER) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 89; 26. Jacob Kozelek (SP) 90; 27. Jax Pagel (WR), Alex Fehl (WW) and Grant Chandonais (SP) 91; 30. Bryce Bredl (WR) 92; 31. Ethan Pond (DC), Dylan Smith (MER) and Zachary May (DC) 97; 34. Ben Zoesch (DC) 101; 35. Griffen Bunnell (DC) 107.

Overall Standings

Through Meet No. 5 of 7

Team: 1. Wausau East 32; 2. Wisconsin Rapids 29; 3. Marshfield 27; 4. Stevens Point 17.5; 5. Merrill 17; 6. Wausau West 12.5; 7. D.C. Everest 5.

Individual: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 70; 2. Carter Morrison (WR) 59.5; 3. Kyle Berres (MAR) 58; 4. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 57; 5. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 46; 6. Russell Harder (WW) 44; 7. Arin Dettmering (MER) 42.5; 8. Nate Earnest (SP) 32; 9. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 25.5; 10. Conner Jensen (WR) 21; 11. Zach Hincliffe (SP) 18; 12. Jax Pagel (WR) and Ethan Schmitzler (MAR) 15.5; 14. Bryce Bredl (WR) 12; 15. Brody Trantow (WE) 11.5; 16. Hayden Ackerlund (SP), Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Tanner Courtright (DC) 11; 19. Jacob Sasman (WW) 10; 20. Parker Klebenow (MER) 8; 21. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 5.5; 22. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 5; 23. Alex Fehl (WW) and Maxx Oertel (MAR) 4; 25. Chase Jensen (WR) 3; 26. Jacob Kozelek (SP) 1.

