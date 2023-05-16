WAUSAU – An affordable home for a low-income family will move to the city of Wausau this week, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Wausau and local high school students.

Students in the building trades classes at D.C. Everest Senior High School have been building a three bedroom, one-bathroom home since the start of the school year. It will be moved from the school to its permanent site, 206 N. Sixth Ave., on May 17.

The home will be moved in two pieces, and Habitat for Humanity volunteers will work throughout the summer to finish the home. Dedication for the new home is expected to take place in late summer.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the house get moved to its permanent home, meet the students who built it, and the future homeowners.

This home is the 71st home to be constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Wausau since its founding in 1990.

Partner families become Habitat homeowners after they have completed the required number of sweat equity hours. A small down payment is required, and a mortgage is held by the affiliate. Homeowners are required to make monthly mortgage payments, which include home insurance and property taxes.

