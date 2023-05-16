KRONENWETTER – A live propane fire training session will be held at the end of May at the Kronenwetter Fire Department. At times, people in the area will see flames shooting 20 feet or more into the air.

People are welcome to watch.

The training consists of classroom instruction on the physical properties of propane and a hands-on portion that includes five fire scenarios, including a grill, forklift, bulk tank and propane terminal piping props.

The session, a partnership between the Kronenwetter Fire Department and Wisconsin Propane Education & Research Council, will be held at 6 p.m. May 30 at the fire department, 1582 Kronenwetter Drive. About 30 firefighters from the Kronenwetter Fire Department and surrounding areas are expected to attend.

For more information on this program, contact Cheryl Lytle at Cheryl@wipga.org or 608-844-8477, ext. 1.

