STRATFORD – Wausau Newman Catholic captured its first girls team conference championship since 2007 at the 2023 Marawood Conference Track & Field Meet on Monday at Tiger Stadium.

Stratford won the boys title with 138 points, the second-straight year the Tigers were the victors. Marathon was a distant second with 96.5 points. Newman Catholci took fifth with 53 points at the 12-team meet.

Evie Bates won two events for Newman Catholic, which earned the team title with 103.14 points. Marathon was also the girls runner-up, finishing with 95 points.

Bates won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.83 seconds, just 6/100th of a second better than Edgar’s Morgan Schnelle. Bates also the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, just one inch better than Athens’ Katlyn Schreiner.

Tomi Odeyemi was runner-up in the shot put (32-1), Mel Severson was second in the 200 (27.49) and the long jump 14-11), and took third in the 400 (59.78), Bates was third in the 100 hurdles (17.37), Natalie Brenner was third in the triple jump (33-1.75), Sidney Galang was third in the 300 hurdles (49.26), and the 3,200 relay team of Bates, Mallory Rozwadowski, Addison Puent and Galang was second in the 1,600 relay (4:21.44) for the Cardinals.

Nolyn Lindner won the 400 (51.03) for the Newman Catholic boys’ lone win.

Newman’s 1,600 relay team of Thomas Bates, Ben Hardesy, Matthew Hamilton and Lindner was the runner-up in 3:38.72, and Hardesty took third in the 110 hurdles (16.87) and the 300 hurdles (43.31) as well for the Cardinals.

2023 Marawood Conference Track Meet

May 15, at Tiger Stadium, Stratford

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stratford 138; 2. Marathon 96.5; 3. Edgar 96; 4. Athens 82; 5. Wausau Newman Catholic 53; 6. Phillips 51; 7. Auburndale 50; 8. Abbotsford 49; 9. Chequamegon 37.5; 10. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Rib Lake 24; 12. Prentice 1.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Wausau Newman Catholic 103.14; 2. Marathon 95; 3. Edgar 93.14; 4. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 83; 5. Phillips 65.14; 6. Athens 60; 7. Abbotsford 57.28; 8. Stratford 57; 9. Chequamegon 51.28; 10. Auburndale 21; 11. Rib Lake 11; 12. Prentice 5.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of milesplit.com.

