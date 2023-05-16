WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added two new members to its team of professionals: Gillian Egle, engineering designer, and Kurt Schmidt, REI’s first landscape designer.

Gillian Egle

Egle joined REI following an internship with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources where she oversaw a team on a streamflow project. Egle is a May 2022 graduate from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and earned Bachelor of Arts and Science degrees in comprehensive geology and hydrogeology emphasis of water chemistry.

Kurt Schmidt

Previous to joining REI, Schmidt played pivotal roles on teams that have helped shape communities and outdoor environments throughout the Midwest, from a small public park to large mixed-use development. Schmidt’s responsibilities at REI will include concept plan development, site design, detailed landscape design, development planning and project scoping. He is a graduate of UW-Madison and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in landscape architecture and a certificate in environmental studies.

