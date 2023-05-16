Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East scored six runs in the fifth inning to bust open a tie game and defeat Stratford 7-4 in a nonconference softball game Monday at East High School.

The game was tied 1-1 before the Lumberjacks’ big inning. Tristan Young had an RBI triple, Claire Coushman drove in two with a double, Graysen Burger followed with a two-run double, and Maggie Nelson knocked her in with a single to put East in front.

Stratford scratched out three runs over the final two innings as Gracie Schmidt, Bailey Linzmaier and Trista Larocque had RBI singles, but Savannah Spees was able to finish off the game on the mound for East by coaxing in a groundout.

Emma Roeper and Lexie Christopherson both had two hits for the Tigers (13-8).

Wausau East (8-10) wraps up its Wisconsin Valley Conference and regular-season schedule Tuesday at home against Stevens Point.

Lumberjacks 7, Tigers 4

Stratford 001 002 1 – 4 9 1

Wausau East 100 060 x – 7 8 1

WP: Savannah Spees. LP: Tria Tubbs.

SO: Laney Pankratz (4 inn.) 8, Tubbs (2 inn.) 0; Spees 2. BB: Pankratz 1, Tubbs 1; Spees 3.

Top hitters: S, Emma Roeper 2×4, 2B, RBI; Lexie Christopherson 2×3; Kressa Wenzel 2B. WE, Claire Coushman 2B, 2 runs; Bailey Berndt 2×3, 3 RBI; Graysen Burger 2B, 2 RBI; Lilly Zaitz 2B; Tristan Young 3B, RBI.

Records: Stratford 13-8; Wausau East 8-10.

Like this: Like Loading...