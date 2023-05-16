By The Associated Press

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, May 16, the 136th day of 2023. There are 229 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On May 16, 1943, the nearly month-long Warsaw Ghetto Uprising came to an end as German forces crushed the Jewish resistance and blew up the Great Synagogue.

On this date:

In 1770, Marie Antoinette, age 14, married the future King Louis XVI of France, who was 15.

In 1866, Congress authorized minting of the first five-cent piece, also known as the “Shield nickel.”

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented. “Wings” won “best production,” while Emil Jannings (YAHN’-ings) and Janet Gaynor were named best actor and best actress.

In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.

In 1957, federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, at age 54.

In 1960, the first working laser was demonstrated at Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California, by physicist Theodore Maiman.

In 1966, China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical as well as deadly reform movement aimed at purging the country of “counter-revolutionaries.”

In 1975, Japanese climber Junko Tabei became the first woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.

In 1997, President Bill Clinton publicly apologized for the notorious Tuskegee experiment, in which government scientists deliberately allowed Black men to weaken and die of treatable syphilis.

In 2007, anti-war Democrats in the Senate failed in an attempt to cut off funds for the Iraq war.

In 2016, President Barack Obama called on the nation to support law enforcement officers as he bestowed the Medal of Valor on 13 who risked their lives.

In 2019, Last episode of TV sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” starring Jim Parson, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco after 12 seasons.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama named a temporary chief for the scandal-marred Internal Revenue Service and pressed Congress to approve new security money to prevent another Benghazi-style terrorist attack. “The Office” aired its final episode after nine seasons on the air on NBC. Candice Glover won the 12th season of “American Idol” on Fox.

Five years ago: Officials at Michigan State University said they had agreed to pay $500 million to settle claims from more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar. North Korea canceled high-level talks with South Korea after the nation engaged in joint military exercises with the United States. Five people were killed as thunderstorms struck the northeastern U.S.

One year ago: The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 hits 1 million. The once-unimaginable figure only hinted at the multitudes of loved ones and friends staggered by grief and frustration. Some of those left behind said they cannot return to normal. More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated from a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia’s control. Baby formula maker Abbott reached an agreement with U.S. health regulators to restart production at its largest domestic factory amid a national shortage.

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 92. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 80. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 79. Actor Danny Trejo is 79. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 76. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 70. Actor Debra Winger is 68. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 67. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 65. Actor Mare Winningham is 64. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 59. Rock musician Krist Novoselic (noh-voh-SEL’-ik) is 58. Singer Janet Jackson is 57.

Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 57. Actor Brian (BREE’-un) F. O’Byrne is 56. R&B singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 55. Actor David Boreanaz is 54. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 54. Actor Tracey Gold is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 53. Country singer Rick Trevino is 52. Musician Simon Katz is 52. TV personality Bill Rancic is 52. Actor Khary Payton is 51. Rapper Special Ed is 51. Actor Tori Spelling is 50. Actor Sean Carrigan is 49. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 48. Actor Lynn Collins is 46. Actor Melanie Lynskey is 46. Actor Jim Sturgess is 45. Actor Joseph Morgan is 42. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 38. Actor Megan Fox is 37. Actor Drew Roy is 37. Actor Jacob Zachar is 37. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 35. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 33. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 33. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 32. Actor Miles Heizer is 29.

