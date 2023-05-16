Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Matthew Dolphin and Lindsey Bailey announce the birth of their son Rylan James, born at 9:51 a.m. May 8, 2023. Rylan weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Jeremy and Tracy Wawrzyniec announce the birth of their son Spencer James, born at 1:46 p.m. May 5, 2023. Spencer weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Taylor and Kristie Smith announce the birth of their daughter Amelia Lee, born at 6:57 p.m. May 8, 2023. Amelia weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Brad and Emilie Paul announce the birth of their daughter Layla Grace, born at 2:53 p.m. May 9, 2023. Layla weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

