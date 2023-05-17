Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Kali Rutta smacked a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift D.C. Everest past Marshfield 5-4 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference softball finale for both teams on Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School.

With the victory, D.C. Everest finishes in a tie for first place in the WVC at 10-2 and improves to 16-2 overall. Marshfield ends its regular season with an 8-15 record and a 4-8 mark in the Valley.

Marshfield led 3-2 after scoring single runs in the first, third and sixth innings.

D.C. Everest’s Caitlyn Kressel delivered a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, only to see Marshfield respond with a run in the top of the eighth.

Lili Anaya led off with a double for the Tigers. Pinch runner Taylar Weis moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Katelyn Sternweis, and scored a two-out single by Ashlyn Barwick, before the Evergreens rallied in the bottom of the inning to earn the victory.

D.C. Everest will finish its regular season Saturday with a pair of games against Milton and Cedarburg at Cedarburg.

Both teams will open postseason play on May 23.

Evergreens 5, Tigers 4 (8 inn.)

Marshfield 101 001 01 – 4 10 1

D.C. Everest 020 000 12 – 5 9 1

WP: Addison Kluck. LP: Katelyn Sternweis.

SO: Sternweis 8; Kelsey Meverden (3 inn.) 1, Kluck 6. BB: Sternweis 5; K. Meverden 1, Kluck 1.

Top hitters: M, Ashlyn Barwick 3×5, RBI; Shylah Brogan 2×3, 2B, RBI; Lili Anaya 2×4, 2B; Raina Manlick 2B, RBI. DC, Caitlyn Kressel 2×4, RBI; Taylor Friedel 2×4, 2 runs; Kali Rutta 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Marshfield 8-15, 4-8 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 16-2, 10-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

