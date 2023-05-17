Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – The Stratford baseball team came from behind to win the opener and rolled to victory in the second game, sweeping a Marawood Conference South Division doubleheader from Wausau Newman Catholic 8-5 and 18-1 on Tuesday at the Tiger Stadium Baseball Field.

The Tigers finish the Marawood South season with an 8-2 record and improve to 12-3 overall. Newman Catholic falls to 2-11 overall and ends up 1-9 in the Marawood South.

After Newman took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Stratford used three-run frames in the fourth and fifth innings to pull ahead.

Henry Zaleski went the distance on the mound for Stratford, striking out 10 and walking just two. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Brady Schmidt had two hits and three RBI as well for the Tigers.

Eli Gustafson had two hits and two RBI, and Steven Klement also drove in a pair for Newman Catholic.

In Game 2, Stratford scored 11 runs in the first two innings to win going away.

Schmidt picked up the win, striking out six, and Riley Spindler went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBI to pace the Tigers’ offense.

Both teams return to action Thursday as Stratford plays at Spencer and Newman Catholic will be at Phillips in nonconference matchups.

Game 1

Tigers 8, Cardinals 5

Newman Catholic 201 200 0 – 5 6 5

Stratford 001 331 x – 8 7 2

WP: Henry Zaleski. LP: Tyler Ackermann.

SO: Ackerman (4 1/3 inn.) 3, Carson Rice (1 2/3 inn.) 1; Zaleski 10. BB: Ackerman 6, Rice 1; Zaleski 2.

Top hitters: NC, Eli Gustafson 2×4, 2 RBI; Steven Klement 1×3, 2 RBI; Rice 2B, 2 runs. S, Zaleski 2×3; Landon Zawislan 2 runs; Brady Schmidt 2×3, 3 RBI.

—

Game 2

Tigers 18, Cardinals 1

Stratford 564 30 – 18 16 1

Newman Catholic 000 10 – 1 2 3

WP: Brady Schmidt. LP: Rice.

SO: Schmidt 6; Rice (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Lucas Pfiffner (1 1/3 inn.) 1, Eli Gustafson (2/3 inn.) 0, Jackson Pfender (1 2/3 inn.) 0. BB: Schmidt 1; Rice 4, Pfiffner 4, Gustafson 4, Pfender 0.

Top hitters: S, Jack Tubbs 2B, RBI; John Seitz 2×3, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson Ormond 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Braeden Schueller 2 runs; Zaleski 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Vance Kielman 2×4, 4 runs; Riley Spindler 4×4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Cole Tichy 2B, 3 RBI.

Records: Newman Catholic 2-11, 1-9 Marawood Conference South Division; Stratford 12-3, 8-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

Like this: Like Loading...