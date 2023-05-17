Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Stratford and Wausau Newman Catholic wrapped up their Marawood Conference South Division and regular-season schedules by splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday at Hilgemann Field.

Stratford won the first game 6-5 and Newman Catholic turned the tables in Game 2, winning 5-4.

Lexie Christopherson singled home Ava Weix with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Stratford a walk-off win in Game 1.

Tessa Berg had a solo home run and Gracie Schmidt had a pair of hits for Stratford.

Molly Merrill had a home run and two RBI for the Cardinals.

Laney Pankratz threw a complete game, striking out seven without a walk for the Tigers.

In Game 2, Stratford tried to make another late comeback, but fell a run short.

After Weix scored on an error and Berg singled home Gracie Schmidt to cut Newman’s lead to 5-4, Cardinals pitcher Ashley Jankowski was able to wiggle out of the jam by retiring the final two batters to earn the split.

Jankowski pitched complete games in each contest, striking out seven without a walk in a combined 13 2/3 innings.

Berg had three hits and an RBI, and Tria Tubbs had two hits and drove in two for the Tigers, who end the regular season at 14-9 and the Marawood South season at an even 5-5.

Maria Christopherson paced the Newman Catholic offense with two doubles and two runs scored in Game 2. The Cardinals are now 5-8 overall and 4-6 in the Marawood South.

Both teams open WIAA postseason play with regional semifinals next Tuesday, May 23. Newman Catholic will host Wausaukee and Stratford will be at home against the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between Montello and Spencer.

Game 1

Tigers 6, Cardinals 5

Newman Catholic 200 003 0 – 5 6 9

Stratford 010 031 1 – 6 8 0

WP: Laney Pankratz. LP: Ashley Jankowski.

SO: Jankowski 5; Pankratz 7. BB: Jankowski 0; Pankratz 0.

Top hitters: NC, Lily Shields 3×3, 2B, 2 runs; Jankowski 1×2, 2 RBI; Molly Merrill HR, 2 RBI. S, Gracie Schmidt 2×4; Ava Weix 2 runs; Tessa Berg HR, RBI; Lexie Christopherson 2×4, RBI.

Game 2

Cardinals 5, Tigers 4

Stratford 100 001 2 – 4 8 2

Newman Catholic 010 031 x – 5 4 3

WP: Jankowski. LP: Tria Tubbs.

SO: Tubbs 7; Jankowski 2. BB: Tubbs 2; Jankowski 0.

Top hitters: S, Berg 3×4, 2B, 3B, RBI; Tubbs 2×4, 2B, 2 RBI. NC, Maria Christopherson 2×3, 2 2Bs, 2 runs.

Records: Newman Catholic 5-8, 4-6 Marawood Conference South Division; Stratford 14-9, 5-5 Marawood Conference South Division.

