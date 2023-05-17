By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man will spend three years in prison after his conviction on charges related to a Homeland Security investigation.

Kyle L. Wickersham faced 10 charges of child pornography possession after he uploaded images to his phone using a popular social media app. The charges were filed in September 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court against Wickersham, who also lists a Rhinelander address.

Police say Wickersham, 35, used the KiK Messenger app to upload and exchange photos and videos of child pornography with another user. Kik has been identified by police around the country as being used by sex predators. The app is free and works on iPhones, Androids, Windows Mobile devices and Kindles.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Child Exploitation Investigations Unit locates new child sexual abuse material on the internet and refers cases to the country that the abuse is believed to be occurring in for further investigation.

Wickersham was taken into custody at his Rothschild workplace and surrendered his phone to authorities, police said.

During a plea and sentencing hearing Monday, Wickersham was convicted on three of the 10 charges, with the state moving to dismiss the remaining seven counts. Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered Wickersham to spend three years in prison followed by two years of extended supervision. Wickersham will register as a sex offender and undergo offender treatment as recommended.

He was granted five days credit for time served while awaiting trial.