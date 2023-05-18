Kronenwetter, WI – Put those bikes under cover for the night, Bike and Walk for the Health of It, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., has been postponed to next Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

This change in plans comes after the National Weather Service warned of a potential thunderstorm to the area. The expected weather includes thunder, lightning and rainstorms.

“We want to err on the side of caution,” said Community Development Director Peter Wegner. “The event is not cancelled, just held over to next week. We are looking forward to getting our community together.”

The annual event was kickstarted in 2012 by the Village of Kronenwetter and Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce with the intention of promoting healthy and safe habits. It pairs perfectly with National Bike Month.

The event invites residents to bring their bike or walking shoes and hit one of the three laid-out courses (1-mile, 3-mile, and 9-mile) after listening to a safety talk from members of the Village of Kronenwetter Police Department.

Snacks, drinks, music, and PRIZES will be on hand.

Every kid in attendance will receive a prize and five youth-sized bikes will be raffled.

Aspirus Wausau Hospital will be on site to properly fit bike helmets. They will also have 50 helmets of various sizes to hand out.

Participants are required to wear bike helmets (only if you are riding a bike) and brightly colored clothing.

The Kronenwetter Fire Department will have a fire engine at the event along with local firefighters for show and tell. Touch the engine and ask a firefighter your questions.

Dogs are also welcome as long as they are leashed and controlled.

A big thank you to TDS, Mosinee Area Chamber of Commerce and Mosinee Family Chiropractic for sponsoring this event.

