Choosing a funeral home is one of the most important steps of the funeral planning process, and choosing the right one can ease the process when a loved one passes away. This week’s featured Wausau business has been serving families in the area for nearly 150 years, establishing meaningful connections with the community and assisting thousands of people with what can sometimes feel like a confusing and challenging process, especially during difficult times. Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center can meet all your needs, accommodate your individual wishes and help guide you in planning the most fitting service for your loved one.

Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center was founded more than a century ago by two business partners who aimed to provide dignified services with exceptional attention to detail. Throughout the years, ownership passed from one generation to the next and an additional chapel location was added. The team at Brainard is proud to uphold their long legacy of community involvement, personalized service, and compassionate care.

Shawn M. Smith became the General Manager of both Brainard and Helke in July of 2022. He brings 25 years of experience to the already well-seasoned team. Shawn is a Veteran of the U.S. Army Mortuary Affairs and is a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, Certified Life Celebrant and takes great pride in assisting Veterans and their families.

Brainard Everest Chapel

Brainard Funeral Homes & Cremation Service has two locations in the metro area: 522 Adams St., Wausau, and the Everest Chapel, which opened in 2005 at 5712 Memorial Court, Weston.In 2020, Wausau Area Funeral Care was established as the overarching brand that includes Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Services, and Spruce Street Crematory. While each business retains its individuality, aligning under Wausau Area Funeral Care allows for the seamless sharing of resources and staff and symbolizes the commitment to serve Wausau and the surrounding area in unity. As such, the Brainard family tradition of caring and professional service will continue far into the future.

In addition to Smith, the team includes licensed funeral directors Shannon Dunn, Scott Brainard, Sarah Zuelke, Sam Busallachi, Jolene Haizel and Kelli Trudeau. Debbie Maly serves as an advance funeral planner, while Mary Jarvis coordinates aftercare. Office manager Riley Dunn rounds out the staff, all of whom work together to create a seamless, professional experience.

Brainard Wausau location

On Sunday, June 4, the Brainard Wausau location, 522 Adams St., will host an Open House to re-introduce their fully remodeled funeral home and staff to the community. Attendees can enjoy food from the Pizza Kiln food truck while exploring a number of community resources. A pre-arrangement specialist will be on hand, with information on legal assistance, monument design, grief services, certified celebrant services and more. Be sure to mark your calendar to attend.

Here, General Manager and Licensed Funeral Director Shawn Smith talks with us about the services Brainard provides, answers to common questions, the training required for this important job, how to plan for the future and what to expect when you contact them for assistance after a devastating loss.

From left: Debbie Maly-Pre Need Ryley Dunn- Office Mgr. Kristine Ouellette-Funeral Director/ Apprentice Jolene Haizel-Funeral Director Steve Jesse-Crematory Technician Holly Krueger-Office Mgr. Christine Jones-After Care Shawn Smith-General Mgr. Le-Ann Albee-Office Mgr. Sam Busalacchi-Funeral Director Mary Jarvis-After Care Jordan Ashenbrenner- Funeral Director/Apprentice

What drew you to this field?

Each of our staff have different stories that brought them to help people at a time of loss. What bonds us together is our common mission to help families celebrate the lives of those in our care.

What kind of training do funeral directors go through to prepare for their jobs?

All of our Licensed Funeral Directors & Embalmers are graduates of Mortuary College along with serving a year long residency either before or after Mortuary College they have passed for their National Board Examinations as well as the State of Wisconsin’s Law Exam.

How do you work with families to ensure they receive the support necessary to plan a service and attend to details during what is such a difficult time already?

Our concierge funeral service attends to every detail of planning. Our professional’s recognize that although we cannot make the situation better we can make it easier and meaningful. They allow you to make decisions free of pressure all while offering the trusted guidance that we’ve been known for over the past nearly 150 years.

Open House: If You Go When: Sunday, June 4

Where: 522 Adams St., Wausau

What to know: Enjoy food from the Pizza Kiln and explore community resources including pre-planning services, legal assistance, monument design, grief services, certified celebrant services and more.

Cost: Free

No one likes to talk about death. How important is it to make your wishes known to family and friends during your lifetime, and what are the best ways to do that?

Extremely! It’s not only responsible but it allows others not to guess as to what your wishes are. The best way to make your wishes known is to meet with one of our professionals to help to find out what works best for you, and how you want to help your family and friends say goodbye.

What types of pre planning options do you offer?

We offer a variety of services which includes everything from a full service burial to simple direct cremations. Brainard and Helke Funeral Homes offer families the opportunity to also pre-pay for their funeral services with flexible plans to meet anyone’s needs, and all of our plans come with a price guarantee option. In addition, we offer full monument and marker designs, and can assist with local cemetery arrangements if needed.

When a family member dies, it can be so overwhelming to deal with. Often, it’s hard to know just what to do. Take me through the process of what happens when someone contacts you for your services after a loss.

Typically the family or a member of the deceased care team will notify the funeral home. Our staff is available 24 hours a day. A team would then be sent to bring the individual into the care of the funeral home. An appointment is made with the family to discuss arrangements. Brainard now offers a family collaboration link to each family which allows them to be in touch with direct at all times. It also actively brings the family into the planning process. This state of the art technology dispels the mystery behind what goes into planning a funeral. It helps people be prepared to meet with their director.

When someone dies who is an organ, bone or tissue donor, can they still have a full viewing?

Yes you can. Although donation can present challenges, our excellent team of licensed embalmers are equipped to restore your loved one to their natural state after a donation has taken place. All of this takes place without added cost to the family as the donation bank, will re-imburse the funeral home any additional expenses for restoration.

The Brainard Funeral Home team

How do you take care of your own emotional health after focusing so much energy on the needs of others?

We promote a safe work environment that allows our team to share their feelings and experiences. Funeral Directors are regular people that feel deeply connected to what we do. Many time the therapy we find is in helping a family cope with the loss they are experiencing. Its not uncommon for a funeral director or team member to shed a tear with a family.

One of the most important things our professionals have is their team.

What do you wish more people understood about the funeral industry and what you do?

Our funeral homes have been serving our community for nearly the entire 150 years of Wausau’s time as a town. We remain family owned and operated, and take being a part of our community very seriously. Funeral Directors are your advocates, your voice when it’s hard to find it.

Connect with Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Wausau location: 522 Adams St.

Everest Chapel: 5712 Memorial Court

Online at www.Brainard.com

By phone: 715-845-5525

Inside the Wausau location of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center

