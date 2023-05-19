Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and held on the rest of the way to defeat Merrill 3-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

The Evergreens had only two hits in the game, which included a two-run single by Jake Vercimak in the first.

Nate Langbehn struck out 13 and allowed no runs, just three hits and two walks in six innings to earn the victory for the Evergreens. Cuyler Soppe picked up the save, giving up one run in the seventh.

D.C. Everest (9-9, 6-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference) plays at Wausau East on Friday.

Evergreens 3, Bluejays 1

Merrill 000 000 1 – 1 5 3

D.C. Everest 300 000 x – 3 2 0

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Brady Kanitz. SV: Cuyler Soppe.

SO: Kantiz (5 inn.) 7, E.J. Weix (1 inn.) 0; Langbehn (6 inn.) 13, Soppe (1 inn.) 0. BB: Kanitz 4, Weix 1; Langbehn 2, Soppe 1.

Top hitters: M, Sam Reimann 2×3; Tyson Glisch 2×3, 2B, run. DC, Jake Vercimak 1×2, 2 RBI.

Records: Merrill 3-11, 2-10 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 9-9, 6-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

