WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The D.C. Everest girls soccer team set up a winner-take-all matchup with Marshfield for the Wisconsin Valley Conference championship next Tuesday after defeating Wisconsin Rapids 2-0 on Thursday night.

Ellia Roble and Grace Sandquist scored in the second half for the Evergreens to provide all the scoring.

D.C. Everest is now 9-4-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, one-half game behind Marshfield (7-1). The two teams play in the final conference game of the season Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Makenna Kampmann had two saves in goal for the Evergreens.

Before the key conference matchup Tuesday, D.C. Everest will host Green Bay Notre Dame in a nonconference game Friday and play two games Saturday as part of its D.C. Everest Invitational.

