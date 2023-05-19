By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a male driving a motorized scooter was badly injured Friday after being struck by a motorist and is in extreme critical condition.

The crash was reported at about 11:38 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Radtke Street in Schofield.

The Everest Metro Police Department and Riverside EMS responded. Bystanders rendered first aid until rescue crews arrived. Riverside EMS arrived on scene and transported the male to Aspirus Hospital. He is currently listed in extreme critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

The operator of the vehicle who struck the motorized scooter remained on scene. Currently no charges or citations are filed as a result of this crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No names were immediately released.

Like this: Like Loading...