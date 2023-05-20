Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West baseball team was held to two hits and was shut out by Chippewa Falls 5-0 in a nonconference game Friday at West High School.

Landon Parlier and Jaydn Pieper had singles to account for the Warriors’ two hits.

Wausau West (8-9) will finish up its regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule next week with a home-and-home series against Wisconsin Rapids. The teams will play Tuesday at Rapids and Thursday at West.

Cardinals 5, Warriors 0

Chippewa Falls 021 100 1 – 5 9 1

Wausau West 000 000 0 – 0 2 2

WP: Gugel. LP: Lucas Hager.

SO: Gugel 6; Hager (5 2/3 inn.) 3, Tony Iaffaldano (1 1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Gugel 3; Hager 2, Iaffaldano 0.

Top hitters: CF, Alger 2×3; Gugel 3B; Bowe 2×2, 3B, 2 RBI. WW, Landon Parlier 1×1, 2 BBs; Jaydn Pieper 1×2.

Records: Chippewa Falls 16-6; Wausau West

