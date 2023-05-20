(WISCONSIN DOT)- Spotlight your service with Wisconsin DMV’s military license plates. More than 50 different service and/or medal designations are available:

Eligibility

Military license plates are available to any Wisconsin motorist who is an active or retired military veteran or military academy student or alumni. The applicant for Military plates must be the vehicle owner, lessee or the beneficiary of a trust that owns or leases the vehicle.

Vehicles that qualify

automobiles

motor homes (annual registration only)

trucks 4,500, 6,000 or 8,000 pound gross weight including dual purpose farm and dual purpose motor home 12,000 pounds gross weight farm truck



See also U.S. Veteran motorcycle plates.

Things you should know:

A $15 issuance fee is required when non-personalized Military plates are issued. WisDOT will transfer funds to the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Trust Fund. This fee may be tax deductible for certain tax filers; consult your tax advisor.

A $15 fee is required each year in addition to the regular registration fee if you choose to receive personalized Military license plates.

No special parking privileges are provided with Military plates. See Disabled Veteran license plates or Disabled pa?rking identification permits for information about special parking privileges for persons with disabilities that impair the ability to walk.

Over 50 different service and/or medal designations are available. See the Military License Plates Information and Application form MV2653 for a complete list. View pictures of decals.

Plates are transferable to surviving spouse.

See below for information about other military related special license plates.

For more information, visit personalized and special plates FAQs

How to apply:

Military license plates are not available at local DMV customer service centers.

To apply, send the following items:

If the vehicle you want to register with military plates is already titled/registered in your name, send: A completed Military License Plates Information and Application MV2653 including verification of eligibility and the complete vehicle description

$15 issuance fee or $15 personalized plate fee

The annual registration fee if your current plates expire within the next three months or you have no plates If the vehicle is not titled/registered in your name, send: ??A completed Wisconsin Title & License Plates Application MV1, or MV11 for dealer sales, including all other fees due

?A completed Military License Plates Information and Application MV2653 including proof of eligibility

The Certificate of Title assigned to you by the seller

$15 issuance fee or $15 personalized plate fee

The annual registration fee if you do not have plates or your current plates expire within the next three months Make the check or money order made payable to: Registration Fee Trust Mail with payment to:

Personalized license plates

Personalizing your Military license plates is optional. A $15 personalized plate fee is required each year in addition to the regular annual registration fee. On the Military License Plates Information and Application MV2653, check which option you would like us to follow if your request is not available. Please allow an additional 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Visit Personalized plate search to find out if your choice for a personalized license plate is available. WisDOT may refuse to issue, or may recall after issuance, a request that may be offensive to good taste or decency, misleading or conflicts with any other license plate. For more information, visit personalized and special plates FAQs.

Old design no longer available

If you currently have Military plates with a white background, you may continue to use them if the registration is valid and the plates are in good condition. If you wish to exchange them for the current red, white and blue design, complete and mail the Replacement License Plate Information and Application MV2118 with a replacement plate fee of $10.



Military plate issued from December 2006 through June 2008

