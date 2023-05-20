Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Russell Harder of Wausau West was meet medalist with a 79, which catapulted him into fifth in the overall individual standings to earn first-team all-conference honors, as the Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament was completed Friday at RiverEdge Golf Course.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Carter Morrison, Marshfield’s Tyler Heiman and Wausau East’s Teddy Schlindwein tied for second with 80s. East’s Sawyer Krambs shot an 83 to finish fifth and Cooper Bjerke tied for sixth with an 84 to help Wausau East to the team title.

East finished with a 341, two shots ahead of Marshfield, and clinched the overall team conference championship. Wausau West was third with a 356 and D.C. Everest seventh with a 391. West ended up fifth and Everest seventh in the overall team standings.

Bjerke won the overall individual championship, as Krambs and Morrieson tied for second, Marshfield’s Kyle Berres was fourth and Harder took fifth to all grab first-team all-conference honors.

Schlindwein was among the second-team all-conference players as he ended up sixth overall.

Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest will compete at the WIAA Division 1 regional at Northwoods Golf Course in Rhinelander on Tuesday. The top four teams and top five individuals who are not members of the top four teams qualify for the Division 1 sectional back at RiverEdge on Tuesday, May 30.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament

Leg No. 7, May 19, at RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield

Team scores: 1. Wausau East 341; 2. Marshfield 343; 3. Wausau West 356; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 361; 5. Stevens Point 367; 6. Merrill 387; 7. D.C. Everest 391.

Individual scores: 1. Russell Harder (WW) 79; 2. Carter Morrison (WR), Tyler Heiman (MAR) and Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 80; 5. Sawyer Krambs (WE) 83; 6. Cooper Bjerke (WE) and Kyle Berres (MAR) 84; 8. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 87; 9. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 88; 10. Nathan Earnest (SP) 89; 11. Jax Pagel (WR) 90; 12. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER), Keegan Fredrick (MAR) and Ryan Trucco (WW) 91; 15. Maxx Oertel (MAR) 92; 16. Jacob Sasman (WW) and Drake Kuharske (WW) 93; 18. Grant Chandonais (SP), Jackson Bobinski (DC) and Brody Trantow (WE) 94; 21. Zachary Frangiskakis (WE), Conner Jensen (WR) and Carson Tesch (DC) 95; 24. Sawyer Wilkens (WR), Parker Klebenow (MER) and Dylan Smith (MER) 96; 27. Zach Hinchcliffe (SP), Chase Jensen (WR) and Ben Zoesch (DC) 97; 30. Jacob Kozelek (SP) and Chase Klebenow (MER) 104; 32. Jaxon Huber (DC) 105; 33. Zachary May (DC) 108; 34. Alex Fehl (WW) 111; Arin Dettmering (MER) WD.

Final Overall Team Standings after seven meets: 1. Wausau East 46; 2. Marshfield 39; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 36; 4. Stevens Point 25.5; 5. Wausau West 21.5; 6. Merrill 21; 7. D.C. Everest 7.

First-team all-WVC: 1. Cooper Bjerke (WE) 92.5; 2. Sawyer Krambs (WE) and Carter Morrison (WR) 82.5; 4. Kyle Berres (MAR) 79.5; 5. Russell Harder (WW) 64.

Second-team all-WVC: 6. Teddy Schlindwein (WE) 63; 7. Arin Dettmering (MER) 49; 8. Nathan Earnest (SP) 41; 9. Hayden Ackerlund (SP) 33.5; 10. Ethan Schnitzler (MAR) 29.

Honorable mention all-WVC: 11. Tyler Heiman (MAR) 28.5; 12. Sawyer Wilkens (WR) 25.5; 13. Conner Jensen (WR) 21; 14. Jax Pagel (WR) 20.5; 15. Jacob Schmeltzer (MER) 18.5.

