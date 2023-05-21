Tyler Faber

WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. has added an environmental and safety consultant to its team of professionals, REI announced recently.

Tyler Faber will assist customers with industrial stormwater, air emissions, safety, and spill prevention, control and countermeasure compliance. He will also be a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.

Faber graduated from UW-Stevens Point earning a Bachelor of Science degree in water resource management.

He also has experience in food safety and production, holds Wildland Firefighting certification, and is an active volunteer firefighter for the Hatley Area Fire and EMS District and first responder for the town of Bevent.

