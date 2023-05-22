WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced last week that Lukas Lindner, Workforce Development and Advocacy Director of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce was selected to participate in the eighth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“As everyone knows we are facing workforce issues throughout our community, the state and the country,” said Lindner. “Our community is at a turning point for workforce. Something needs to be done and to be named a national representative in that change, I am incredibly honored.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Lindner was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals, and association leaders to participate in the eighth class of this program. The six-month program, consisting of both in person and virtual meetings, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education and workforce development.

Lindner is the third applicant to be accepted into this program to represent the state of Wisconsin and the first chamber professional chosen to represent a regional chamber in the state. Lindner is a product of the City of Wausau. He hopes to use his current and future skills to help the community grow and to honor those who have mentored him.

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” said Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of over 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

For more information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit BusinessLeads.USChamberFoundation.org.

