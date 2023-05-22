Wausau Pilot & Review
The WIAA has announced brackets in its four divisions for the upcoming high school baseball playoffs.
Regional quarterfinals in Divisions 2-4 will be held Thursday, May 25. Regional semifinals in all four divisions will be played Tuesday, May 30, with regional finals in Division 2-4 on Wednesday, May 31, and Division 1 on Thursday, June 1.
Sectional semifinals and finals in all divisions will be played singular sites on Tuesday, June 6. The 20 sectional champions qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton on June 12-15.
Locally, the three Division 1 teams are in the same Sectional 1 bracket.
No. 8 Wausau West will host No. 9 Marshfield, No. 6 D.C. Everest will be at home against No. 11 Menomonie, and No. 12 Wausau East will play at No. 5 River Falls in regional semifinals on May 30.
In Division 4, Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 10 seed in the top half of the Sectional 2 bracket and will play a regional quarterfinal at No. 7 Bowler on Thursday, May 25. The winner will play a regional semifinal at No. 2 Niagara on May 30.
Here is a look at the statewide schedule:
2023 WIAA State Baseball Playoffs
Division 1
Sectional 1
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
No. 9 Marshfield at No. 8 Wausau West
No. 12 Wausau East at No. 5 River Falls
No. 13 Superior at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids
No. 14 New Richmond at No. 3 Chippewa Falls
No. 11 Menomonie at No. 6 D.C. Everest
No. 10 Eau Claire North at No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial
Regional Finals
Thursday, June 1
Wausau West-Marshfield winner at No. 1 Stevens Point
Eau Claire Memorial-Eau Claire North winner at No. 2 Hudson
Sectional 2
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
TBA
Sectional 3
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
No. 9 La Crosse Central at No. 8 Sun Prairie West
No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Madison West
No. 13 Madison La Follette at No. 4 Middleton
No. 14 Madison East at No. 3 Verona
No. 11 DeForest at No. 6 Waunakee
No. 10 Holmen at No. 7 Onalaska
Regional Finals
Thursday, June 1
Sun Prairie West-La Crosse Central winner at No. 1 Sun Prairie East
Holmen-Onalaska winner at No. 2 Monona Grove
Sectional 4
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
TBA
Sectional 5
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
TBA
Sectional 6
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
No. 9 Waukesha North at No. 8 Cedarburg
No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Brookfield East
No. 13 Brown Deer/Shorewood at No. 4 Sussex Hamilton
No. 14 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Mequon Homestead
No. 11 Waukesha West at No. 6 Oconomowoc
No. 10 Brookfield Central at No. 7 Germantown
Regional Finals
Thursday, June 1
Cedarburg-Waukesha North winner at No. 1 Menomonee Falls
Germantown-Brookfield Central winner at No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead
Sectional 7
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
No. 9 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 8 West Allis Central
No. 6 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 11 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller 0 (forfeit)
No. 10 Milwaukee Languages/Carmen Northwest/Madison/Marshall at No. 7 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast/Juneau
Regional Finals
Thursday, June 1
West Allis Central-Riverside/Golda Meir winner at No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette
No. 5 West Allis Hale at No. 4 Milwaukee King
No. 6 Wauwatosa East at No. 3 Whitefish Bay
Milwaukee Languages/Carmen Northwest/Madison/Marshall-Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast/Juneau winner at No. 2 Glendale Nicolet
Sectional 8
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
No. 9 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther
No. 12 Racine Case at No. 5 Kenosha Tremper
No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Technology at No. 4 Greendale
No. 14 Racine Park at No. 3 Muskego
No. 11 Racine Horlick at No. 6 South Milwaukee
No. 10 Greenfield at No. 7 Kenosha Indian Trail
Regional Finals
Thursday, June 1
Bradford/Reuther-Reagan winner at No. 1 Franklin
Indian Trail-Greenfield winner at No. 2 Oak Creek
Division 2
Sectional 1
Regional Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 24
No. 12 Tomah at No. 5 Arcadia
Thursday, May 25
No. 9 Ellsworth at No. 8 Prescott
No. 12 Somerset at No. 5 St. Croix Central
No. 13 Amery at No. 4 Northwestern
No. 11 Osceola at No. 6 Rice Lake
No. 10 Bloomer at No. 7 Ashland
No. 9 Lakeland at No. 8 Merrill
No. 13 Black River Falls/Fall Creek at No. 4 Abbotsford/Colby
No. 14 Sparta at No. 3 West Salem
No. 11 Northland Pines at No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
No. 10 Rhinelander at No. 7 Antigo
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
Ellsworth-Prescott winner at No. 1 Altoona
Rice Lake-Osceola winner at No. 3 Hayward
Ashland-Bloomer winner at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
Merrill-Lakeland winner at No. 1 Mosinee
Antigo-Rhinelander winner at No. 2 Medford
Sectional 2
Regional Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 25
No. 9 Seymour at No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 12 Oconto Falls at No. 5 Wrightstown
No. 13 Marinette at No. 4 Clintonville
No. 11 Sturgeon Bay at No. 6 Shawano
No. 10 Two Rivers at No. 7 Freedom
No. 9 Sheboygan Falls at No. 8 Waupaca
No. 12 Winneconne at No. 5 Campbellsport
No. 13 North Fond du Lac at No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 14 Berlin at No. 3 Appleton Xavier
No. 11 Ripon at No. 6 Wautoma
No. 10 New Lisbon at No. 7 Plymouth
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
Luxemburg-Casco-Seymour winner at No. 1 Denmark
Shawano-Sturgeon Bay winner at No. 3 Little Chute
Freedom-Two Rivers winner at No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame
Waupaca-Sheboygan Falls winner at No. 1 Chilton
Plymouth-New London winner at No. 2 Waupun
Sectional 3
Regional Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 25
No. 9 Adams-Friendship at No. 8 Wisconsin Dells
No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 La Crosse Logan
No. 13 Richland Center at No. 4 Mount Horeb
No. 11 Portage at No. 6 Baraboo
No. 10 Platteville at No. 7 Sauk Prairie
No. 9 Edgerton at No. 8 Brodhead/Juda
No. 12 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 5 Lake Mills
No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Madison Edgewood
No. 14 Whitewater at No. 3 McFarland
No. 11 Stoughton at No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 10 Evansville at No. 7 Columbus
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
Wisconsin Dells-Adams-Friendship winner at No. 1 Reedsburg
Baraboo-Portage winner at No. 3 Lodi
Sauk Prairie-Platteville winner at No. 2 Mauston
Edgerton-Brodhead/Juda winner at No. 1 Beloit Turner
Columbus-Evansville winner at No. 2 Jefferson
Sectional 4
Regional Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 25
No. 9 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic at No. 8 New Berlin West
No. 12 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesterton Academy/University Lake School at No. 5 University School of Milwaukee
No. 4 Grafton 1, No. 13 Milwaukee Vincent 0 (forfeit)
No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 6 Kewaskum
No. 10 Port Washington at No. 7 Waukesha Catholic Memorial
No. 9 Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School at No. 8 Cudahy
No. 12 Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep at No. 5 Delavan-Darien
No. 13 Big Foot at No. 4 Wilmot
No. 14 Milwaukee St. Anthony at No. 3 Whitnall
No. 11 St. Francis at No. 6 East Troy
No. 10 Racine St. Catherine’s at No. 7 Greendale Martin Luther
Regional Semifinals
Tuesday, May 30
New Berlin West-Pius XI winner at No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran
University School-St. John’s Co-op winner at No. 4 Grafton
Kewaskum-Milwaukee Lutheran winner at No. 3 Pewaukee
Catholic Memorial-Port Washington winner at No. 2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran
Cudahy-Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School winner at No. 1 Milwaukee St. Thomas More
Martin Luther-St. Catherine’s winner at No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower