Wausau Pilot & Review

The WIAA has announced brackets in its four divisions for the upcoming high school baseball playoffs.

Regional quarterfinals in Divisions 2-4 will be held Thursday, May 25. Regional semifinals in all four divisions will be played Tuesday, May 30, with regional finals in Division 2-4 on Wednesday, May 31, and Division 1 on Thursday, June 1.



Sectional semifinals and finals in all divisions will be played singular sites on Tuesday, June 6. The 20 sectional champions qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Baseball Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton on June 12-15.

Locally, the three Division 1 teams are in the same Sectional 1 bracket.

No. 8 Wausau West will host No. 9 Marshfield, No. 6 D.C. Everest will be at home against No. 11 Menomonie, and No. 12 Wausau East will play at No. 5 River Falls in regional semifinals on May 30.

In Division 4, Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 10 seed in the top half of the Sectional 2 bracket and will play a regional quarterfinal at No. 7 Bowler on Thursday, May 25. The winner will play a regional semifinal at No. 2 Niagara on May 30.

Here is a look at the statewide schedule:

2023 WIAA State Baseball Playoffs

Division 1

Sectional 1

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 9 Marshfield at No. 8 Wausau West

No. 12 Wausau East at No. 5 River Falls

No. 13 Superior at No. 4 Wisconsin Rapids

No. 14 New Richmond at No. 3 Chippewa Falls

No. 11 Menomonie at No. 6 D.C. Everest

No. 10 Eau Claire North at No. 7 Eau Claire Memorial

Regional Finals

Thursday, June 1

Wausau West-Marshfield winner at No. 1 Stevens Point

Eau Claire Memorial-Eau Claire North winner at No. 2 Hudson

Sectional 2

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

TBA

Sectional 3

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 9 La Crosse Central at No. 8 Sun Prairie West

No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Madison West

No. 13 Madison La Follette at No. 4 Middleton

No. 14 Madison East at No. 3 Verona

No. 11 DeForest at No. 6 Waunakee

No. 10 Holmen at No. 7 Onalaska

Regional Finals

Thursday, June 1

Sun Prairie West-La Crosse Central winner at No. 1 Sun Prairie East

Holmen-Onalaska winner at No. 2 Monona Grove

Sectional 4

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

TBA

Sectional 5

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

TBA

Sectional 6

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 9 Waukesha North at No. 8 Cedarburg

No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Brookfield East

No. 13 Brown Deer/Shorewood at No. 4 Sussex Hamilton

No. 14 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Mequon Homestead

No. 11 Waukesha West at No. 6 Oconomowoc

No. 10 Brookfield Central at No. 7 Germantown

Regional Finals

Thursday, June 1

Cedarburg-Waukesha North winner at No. 1 Menomonee Falls

Germantown-Brookfield Central winner at No. 2 Hartland Arrowhead

Sectional 7

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 9 Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir at No. 8 West Allis Central

No. 6 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 11 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller 0 (forfeit)

No. 10 Milwaukee Languages/Carmen Northwest/Madison/Marshall at No. 7 Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast/Juneau

Regional Finals

Thursday, June 1

West Allis Central-Riverside/Golda Meir winner at No. 1 Milwaukee Marquette

No. 5 West Allis Hale at No. 4 Milwaukee King

No. 6 Wauwatosa East at No. 3 Whitefish Bay

Milwaukee Languages/Carmen Northwest/Madison/Marshall-Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen South/Carmen Southeast/Juneau winner at No. 2 Glendale Nicolet

Sectional 8

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 9 Milwaukee Reagan at No. 8 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther

No. 12 Racine Case at No. 5 Kenosha Tremper

No. 13 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Technology at No. 4 Greendale

No. 14 Racine Park at No. 3 Muskego

No. 11 Racine Horlick at No. 6 South Milwaukee

No. 10 Greenfield at No. 7 Kenosha Indian Trail

Regional Finals

Thursday, June 1

Bradford/Reuther-Reagan winner at No. 1 Franklin

Indian Trail-Greenfield winner at No. 2 Oak Creek

Division 2

Sectional 1

Regional Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 24

No. 12 Tomah at No. 5 Arcadia

Thursday, May 25

No. 9 Ellsworth at No. 8 Prescott

No. 12 Somerset at No. 5 St. Croix Central

No. 13 Amery at No. 4 Northwestern

No. 11 Osceola at No. 6 Rice Lake

No. 10 Bloomer at No. 7 Ashland

No. 9 Lakeland at No. 8 Merrill

No. 13 Black River Falls/Fall Creek at No. 4 Abbotsford/Colby

No. 14 Sparta at No. 3 West Salem

No. 11 Northland Pines at No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

No. 10 Rhinelander at No. 7 Antigo

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

Ellsworth-Prescott winner at No. 1 Altoona

Rice Lake-Osceola winner at No. 3 Hayward

Ashland-Bloomer winner at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville

Merrill-Lakeland winner at No. 1 Mosinee

Antigo-Rhinelander winner at No. 2 Medford

Sectional 2

Regional Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 25

No. 9 Seymour at No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 12 Oconto Falls at No. 5 Wrightstown

No. 13 Marinette at No. 4 Clintonville

No. 11 Sturgeon Bay at No. 6 Shawano

No. 10 Two Rivers at No. 7 Freedom

No. 9 Sheboygan Falls at No. 8 Waupaca

No. 12 Winneconne at No. 5 Campbellsport

No. 13 North Fond du Lac at No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran

No. 14 Berlin at No. 3 Appleton Xavier

No. 11 Ripon at No. 6 Wautoma

No. 10 New Lisbon at No. 7 Plymouth

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

Luxemburg-Casco-Seymour winner at No. 1 Denmark

Shawano-Sturgeon Bay winner at No. 3 Little Chute

Freedom-Two Rivers winner at No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame

Waupaca-Sheboygan Falls winner at No. 1 Chilton

Plymouth-New London winner at No. 2 Waupun

Sectional 3

Regional Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 25

No. 9 Adams-Friendship at No. 8 Wisconsin Dells

No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 La Crosse Logan

No. 13 Richland Center at No. 4 Mount Horeb

No. 11 Portage at No. 6 Baraboo

No. 10 Platteville at No. 7 Sauk Prairie

No. 9 Edgerton at No. 8 Brodhead/Juda

No. 12 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 5 Lake Mills

No. 13 Monroe at No. 4 Madison Edgewood

No. 14 Whitewater at No. 3 McFarland

No. 11 Stoughton at No. 6 Lakeside Lutheran

No. 10 Evansville at No. 7 Columbus

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

Wisconsin Dells-Adams-Friendship winner at No. 1 Reedsburg

Baraboo-Portage winner at No. 3 Lodi

Sauk Prairie-Platteville winner at No. 2 Mauston

Edgerton-Brodhead/Juda winner at No. 1 Beloit Turner

Columbus-Evansville winner at No. 2 Jefferson

Sectional 4

Regional Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 25

No. 9 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic at No. 8 New Berlin West

No. 12 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesterton Academy/University Lake School at No. 5 University School of Milwaukee

No. 4 Grafton 1, No. 13 Milwaukee Vincent 0 (forfeit)

No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 6 Kewaskum

No. 10 Port Washington at No. 7 Waukesha Catholic Memorial

No. 9 Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School at No. 8 Cudahy

No. 12 Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep at No. 5 Delavan-Darien

No. 13 Big Foot at No. 4 Wilmot

No. 14 Milwaukee St. Anthony at No. 3 Whitnall

No. 11 St. Francis at No. 6 East Troy

No. 10 Racine St. Catherine’s at No. 7 Greendale Martin Luther

Regional Semifinals

Tuesday, May 30

New Berlin West-Pius XI winner at No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran

University School-St. John’s Co-op winner at No. 4 Grafton

Kewaskum-Milwaukee Lutheran winner at No. 3 Pewaukee

Catholic Memorial-Port Washington winner at No. 2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran

Cudahy-Racine Lutheran/The Prairie School winner at No. 1 Milwaukee St. Thomas More

Martin Luther-St. Catherine’s winner at No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower

