AMHERST JUNCTION – Registration for YMCA Camp Glacier Hollow is now available for resident overnight camps, day camps, adventure trips, leaders in training and counselors in training.

This camp, 14 miles east of Stevens Point on Lake Elaine, is open to youths ages 7-17.

Outdoor recreation and environmental education based programs are also available to school and retreat groups May through September. Small day groups also welcome during winter months.

Financial assistance is available, and applications are handled confidentially and discreetly. For youth ages 5-7, the Y offers a summer vacation program at the Stevens Point Area YMCA.

More information is available at www.spymca.org/camp or by emailing Daniel Trader, camp and teen director at dtrader@spymca.org. To work at camp this summer, visit www.spymca.org/jobs.

