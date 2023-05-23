Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – D.C. Everest had three singles players and two doubles team qualify for sectionals, and Wausau East had one singles player move on after play at the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis subsectional Monday at Wausau West High School.

Those reaching the semifinals in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, and players reaching the finals in the other three singles and two doubles flights, qualify for the Division 1 sectional Wednesday at Eau Claire.

Colin Belton earned a first-round bye to reach the No. 1 singles semifinals, automatically moving on sectionals for D.C. Everest.

Joining him for the Evergreens at sectionals will be No. 2 singles player Ted Kitchell, No. 3 singles player Calvin Gasall, the No. 1 doubles team of Adam Swendlund and Gavin Burress, and the No. 3 doubles team of Cooper Engen and Max Hoffman.

Kitchell also had a first-round bye at No. 2 singles and then defeated Dillon Scheuer of Marshfield 6-2, 6-2, to move on. Gasall won both his matches at No. 3, beating Gavin Denis of Rhinelander in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Swedlund and Burress beat Isaac Harding and Vincent Newman-Knuckles of Wausau East 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals, and the No. 3 team of Engen and Hoffman won both of its matches, including a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 2-6, 10-7, over Jacob Lutgen and Adam Rust of Stevens Point in the semifinals.

Wausau East’s Teddy Schwindlein won his first match at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0, over Ethan Steinbach of Wausau West to reach the semifinals and clinch a sectional berth.

No players from Wausau West earned spots in the sectional.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

