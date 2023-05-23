Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Sara Mlodik won three events and was part of 26 sectional qualifiers for D.C. Everest at the WIAA Division 1 track & field regional on Monday at Marshfield High School.

Both the D.C. Everest boys and girls team finished second in the team standings, which were won by the Marshfield girls and Stevens Point boys.

Mlodik won the 800 meters (2:20.08), 1,600 (5:24.44) and the 3,200 (11:50.63) to lead the way for the Evergeens.

The top four finishers in each event at the regional moves on to the Division 1 sectional at D.C. Everest on Thursday.

Elaina Zamke also earned a victory for the D.C. Everest girls, taking first in the 100 hurdles (15.59). She also qualified for sectionals in the 300 hurdles (46.71) and the long jump (16-11). Also taking second for D.C. Everest was Elaina Kamke in the 100 hurdles (15.59) and the triple jump (33-11).

Earning third-place finishes for the D.C. Everest girls were Selena Yang in the long jump (15-11½) and the 800 relay team of Lilly Peterson, Isabella Kraege, Autumn Whited, Adrianna Ward (1:51.72). Jaiden Easter also moves on for the Evergreens after taking fourth in the 400 (53.98).

Cole Stevens and Blake Postler were both double-winners for the D.C. Everest boys, which had 10 individuals qualify for sectionals in 12 events, as well as one relay team.

Stevens won the shot put (57-1/2) and the discus (166-4), and Postler won the 110 hurdles (14.88) and the 300 hurdles (40.27). Arlin Sangster also won the triple jump (43-9) for the Evergreens.

Runner-up finishers for the D.C. Everest boys were the 400 relay team of Thor Fowler, Jacob Lorge, Matt Nielsen and Sangster (43.28), Owen Hagemeister in the high jump (5-10), Keaton Oettinger in the pole vault (14-0) and Xander Kracium in the discus (146-6).

Also moving on to sectionals for the Evergreens are Matt Nielsen (third in pole vault, 13-9), Xavier Edwards (third in triple jump, 41-9), Brett Kay (third in shot put, 48-2¼), and Hayden Jirgl (fourth in long jump, 20-6¼).

Wausau West had six individual champions: Abby Berens in the girls long jump (17-2¼), the girls 400 relay team of Maci Heise, Kelsey Napiwocki, Kate Loveland and Laiana Oldenburg-Marsh (51.32), Gage Monpas in the boys high jump (6-0), Ray Reineck in the boys 100 (11.30), the boys 400 relay team of Reineck, Axel Mahler, Carter Amerson and Garett Gauger (42.78) and the 800 relay team of Marcus MacDonald, Mahler, Rhys Burnett and Amerson (1:31.29).

Other boys sectional qualifiers for the Warriors were: Amerson in the 200 (second, 22.73) and long jump (third, 20-8), Josh Neiltz in the 800 (third, 2:02.37), Gauger in the 110 hurdles (second, 15.05), the 1,600 relay team of Barnett, Neilitz, Monpas and MacDonald (third, 1:31.29) and the 3,200 relay team of Kolton Kershaw, Nick Knezic, Lars Mahler and Neilitz (fourth, 8:35.39).

Additional Wausau West girls sectional qualifiers were: Oldenburg-Marsh in the 100 (fourth, 13.33), Elexa Marcinak in the 800 (fourth, 2:21.70), Heise in both the 100 hurdles (fourth, 16.65) and the 300 hurdles (fourth, 16.65), Maddy Mudler in the triple jump (33-1½), Alianna Totzke in the discus (fourth, 103-10), the 800 relay team of Heise, Napiwocki, Adah Boyd and Keara Schoen (second, 1:46.94), and the 3,200 relay team of Marcinak, Celia Sinz, Zoe Hoff and Rose Selle (third, 10:02.87).

Wausau East will also send a large contingent to the sectional on Thursday with 13 top-four finishes.

For the Wausau East girls, Lily Clifford was second in the shot put (37-6¼), Audrie Schmitt was runner-up in the pole vault (9-0), Madisen Wolff was third in the 400 (1:02.55) and the pole vault (9-0), and the 1,600 relay team of Ashley Bass, Hailey Bass, Avary Ramthun and Wolff (fourth, 4:16.29).

Erek Ross took second in the 800 (2:02.08) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:31.37), Mason Meyer took third in the 110 hurdles (15.73) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.04), Ralph Pegues took fourth in the 100 (11.48), Brady Prihoda was fourth in the 200 (23.18), Marcus Gruszynski took third in the discus (142-8), and the 400 relay team of Ayden Olson, Prihoda, Isaac Rozwadowski and Pegues ended up third in 44.01 for the Wausau East boys.

The top three finishers in each event at the D.C. Everest sectional on Thursday will qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3.

Click here to view all of the results, courtesy of the WIAA.

