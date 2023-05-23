CUSTER – The Midwest Renewable Energy Association announced today the music schedule for its 32nd annual Energy Fair, to be held June 23 through June 25 in Custer.

The festival-style music schedule includes seven music acts performing on two stages throughout the weekend.

June 23 will feature fair favorites Patchouli & Terra Guitarra at 2 p.m. on the Forest Stage. At 6 p.m. Genevieve Heyward and her backup band will offer moody and sultry music. The main stage will offer explosive energy and soulful sounds of Nur-D at 8 p.m. for dancing the night away.

The June 24 lineup features L.A.-based hip-hop artist Emmitt James, as well as Forward! Marching Band from Madison. Their playlist includes pop, rock, folk, Latin and New Orleans. Tae & The Neighborly, a Wisconsin-based soul-pop R&B group, also will perform.

Dead Horses rounds out the weekend at 1:30 p.m. June 25.

The fair also includes a Clean Energy Career Fair, professional CECs for industry professionals, outdoor survivalist skills workshops, keynote speakers, electric vehicle demos and kid-friendly programming.

MREA offers free entry to volunteers, kids 12 and younger, and MREA members. Admission tickets and camping are on sale now at TheEnergyFair.org/tickets. The Energy Fair happens rain or shine. ??

