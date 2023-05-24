Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – D.C. Everest pitcher Nate Langbehn continued his dominance on the mound, and the Evergreens supported him with a big offensive game as they defeated Marshfield 16-0 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at Jack Hackman Field.

The Evergreens scored four runs in the top of the first inning and that was more than enough for Langbehn, who went the distance in the five-inning game shortened due to the 10-run rule. He finished with 13 strikeouts, and allowed just three walks and one hit to earn the victory.

D.C. Everest (12-10, 8-3 WVC) busted open the game with an eight-run fourth inning, which included a grand slam home run from Logan George.

Cuyler Soppe, Langbehn and Oscar Latendresse each added two RBI in the win for the Evergreens.

Marshfield’s lone hit was a double by Owen Griesbach. The Tigers have now lost 10 of their last 12 games and drop to 9-14 overall and 5-6 in the WVC.

The two teams will play again Thursday at D.C. Everest High School to finish their respective WVC and regular-season schedules.

Evergreens 16, Tigers 0

D.C. Everest 401 83 – 16 12 0

Marshfield 000 00 – 0 1 3

WP: Nate Langbehn. LP: Braxton Kurth.

SO: Langbehn 13; Kurth (3 inn.) 5, Zander Edmundson (2/3 inn.) 0, Mitchell Schade (1 1/3 inn.) 0. BB: Langbehn 3; Kurth 3, Edmundson 2, Schade 2.

Top hitters: DC, Andrew Cotter 1×3, 3 runs, RBI; Colin Ebersold 2×5, RBI; Cuyler Soppe 1×2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Langbehn 2×3, 2 RBI; Cayden Bangtson 4 runs; Oscar Latendresse 1×3, 2 RBI; Pierson Macdonald 2×3, RBI; Logan George HR, 4 RBI. M, Owen Griesbach 2B.

Records: D.C. Everest 12-10, 8-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 9-14, 5-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

