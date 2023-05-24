Marathon City Book Club: “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive”

June 12. Join the Marathon City staff and other literary enthusiasts during their monthly book club gathering. In June, they’ll discuss “Maid,” a firsthand account of working in the service industry. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Edgar Book Club: “The Girls in the Picture” by Melanie Benjamin

June 13. Discuss this book with friends and neighbors and the Edgar Branch staff. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson

June 13. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. In June, the group will discuss “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

June 13. Join others at the Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books with other literary enthusiasts. In June, it’s Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel “Little Fires Everywhere.” 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Mosinee Book Club: “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid

June 19. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books with the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers each month, including Kiley Reid’s acclaimed novel in June. 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Stratford Book Club: “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin

June 21. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in June, or any month for that matter. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law” by Mary Roach

June 28. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

