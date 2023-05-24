ROTHSCHILD — Another group of local individuals has completed the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce’s nine-month Transformational Leadership program.

These graduates were recognized at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild on Thursday, May 18. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, and Paul LaPree, Vice President of Business Development at the Miron Construction office in Wausau and chair of the Chamber board, were among those to speak at the ceremony.

These 43 graduates were recognized at the ceremony: Cleaf Alexandre, Al Barkholz, Karl Barth, Jenny Beyer, Stephanie Breitenfeldt, April Bushman, Dan Detert, Ashley Duncan, Brandon Frank, Dan Froehlich, Kim Grande, Cole Gustke, Becky Hebda, Beth Houle, Alonzo Jackson, Jennifer Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Marc Kettleson, Al Knox, Tammy Landrath, Lukas Lindner, Molly Lyon, Kati Marquardt, Taylor Mielke, Jessica Nagel, Justin Natzke, Mollie Nowinsky, Kayla Parks, Jessica Perry, Diane Petrash, Justin Plunkett, Christina Rickert, Jesse Roberge, Amanda Sahr, Nicole Schellinger, Joy Schilling, Peter Sengkhammee, Heather Stoffel, Kevin Thomer, Song Vang, Jessica White Wing Clark, Traci Wisz and Dustin Zettler-Fink.

A pair of Transformational Leader of the Year Awards were presented to Kevin Thomer of Wausau Tile and Al Knox of WSAW. The Transformational Leader of the Year Award is presented to the participant in the program who has shown the most growth throughout the program as voted on by their peers.

Bridget Wenman, President of Perspectives Training and Consulting LLC, has led the Chamber’s Transformational Leadership program since 2019.

“I am excited to help the Chamber by offering a program that not only challenges the participant, but also impacts their organizations and the community.” said Wenman.

Registration for the 2023-2024 Transformational Leadership program is now open. New this fall, the program will be expanded to include three cohorts, instead of two. The first in the series of monthly sessions will be held on Tuesday, September 5. The program will include nine sessions totaling more than 70 hours of interactive learning and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. For more information on the program, visit WausauChamber.com or contact Sharon Baumann at 715-848-5943 or sbaumann@wausauchamber.com.

Members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce can participate in the program at a reduced rate.

