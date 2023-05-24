Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic baseball team picked up a 13-1 nonconference victory over Prentice to wrap up its regular season on Tuesday at Brockmeyer Park.

Carson Rice had three hits and three RBI, and Jackson Varline had two hits and drove in four for the Cardinals, who are now 3-12 this season.

James Bates and Rice combined on a five-inning three-hitter for Newman Catholic, with Bates striking out three in three innings and Rice finishing with five strikeouts in two innings.

Tyler Ackerman, Eli Gustafson, Evan Groene and Jackson Pfender all had two hits apiece as well for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will open the playoffs with a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal at Bowler on Thursday.

Cardinals 13, Buccaneers 1

Prentice 100 00 – 1 3 5

Newman Catholic 247 0x – 13 14 2

WP: James Bates. LP: Jonas Staroba.

SO: Staroba (2 inn.) 1, Heston Hueckman (2 inn.) 3; Bates (3 inn.) 3, Carson Rice (2 inn.) 5. BB: Staroba 0, Hueckman 0; Bates 1, Rice 0.

Top hitters: P, Aidan Hause 1×2, RBI. NC, Tyler Ackermann 2×4, 2B, 3 runs; Rice 2×4, 2B, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Eli Gustafson 2×3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jackson Varline 2×3, 4 RBI; Evan Groene 2×3, RBI; Jackson Pfender 2×3.

Records: Prentice 1-15; Newman Catholic 3-12.

