Wausau Pilot & Review

Hi there, I’m Ricky Ticky Tabby! I’m a handsome guy that is here hoping that my forever family will find me. I’m super outgoing, active and playful and I’m quite the charmer too! If you think a sweet boy like me could be the one for you come visit me soon!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...