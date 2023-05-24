Wausau Pilot & Review

All four local high school teams opened play in the WIAA softball playoffs on Tuesday, with two coming away with victories to extend their seasons.

In Division 1, No. 4 seed D.C. Everest shut out No. 13 Wausau East 9-0 and No. 5 Wisconsin Rapids blanked No. 12 Wausau West 10-0.

In Division 5, Newman Catholic, the No. 3 seed in its half of the Sectional 2 bracket defeated No. 6 Wausaukee 13-4.

D.C. Everest (17-2) moves on to a Division 1 regional final against Wisconsin Rapids (17-6), which will be played Thursday at D.C. Everest High School. The winner moves on to sectionals next Tuesday.

Newman Catholic (6-8) will travel to Florence (15-4) for a regional final Thursday with a sectional berth on the line.

Wausau East finishes its season with an 8-13 record and Wausau West ends the year at 6-15.

Game statistics for the three matchups were not reported.

Check out the statewide scoreboard, courtesy of the WIAA.

