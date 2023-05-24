MARSHFIELD – Area middle school-aged girls can build confidence in science and math at a free summer program held at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield.

Full STEAM Ahead will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14-17 at UWSP at Marshfield. Focusing on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, the camp will offer guest speakers, activities and projects in topics such as team building and 3D printing.

University students in education programs will lead each session using content designed by university faculty in STEM fields.

This program is free and includes breakfast and lunch. To register for Full STEAM Ahead, visit bit.ly/uwspfullsteamahead.

