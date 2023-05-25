Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Marshfield salvaged a split of its two-game series this week with D.C. Everest, downing the Evergreens 12-3 in the regular-season and Wisconsin Valley Conference finale for both high school baseball teams on Thursday at Simon Field.

Cole Halvorsen had two doubles and drove in five runs for Marshfield, which improves to 10-14 overall and finishes 6-6 in the WVC.

Andrew Cotter had a triple and an RBI, Cuyler Soppe had two hits, and Colin Ebersold and Oscar Latendresse also drove in runs for D.C. Everest (12-11, 8-4 WVC).

Both teams open WIAA postseason play Tuesday with Division 1 regional semifinals. Marshfield will be at Wausau West and D.C. Everest hosts Menomonie.

Tigers 12, Evergreens 3

Marshfield 250 002 3 – 12 7 1

D.C. Everest 100 001 1 – 3 8 4

WP: Carson Matis. LP: Cole O’Brien.

SO: Matis (6 2/3 inn.) 0, Ben Dietsche (1/3 inn.) 0; O’Brien (1 1/3 inn.) 3, Noah Chmielewski (4 2/3 inn.) 1, Brennan Bartelt (1 inn.) 0. BB: Matis 4, Dietsche 0; O’Brien 5, Chmielewski 1, Bartelt 1.

Top hitters: M, Cole Halvorsen 2×4, 2 2Bs, 5 RBI; Braden Anderson 2×5, 2B, 3 RBI; Dietsche 2×4, 2 runs, 3 RBI. DC, Cuyler Soppe 2×4; Andrew Cotter 3B, RBI.

Records: Marshfield 10-14, 6-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 12-11, 8-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...