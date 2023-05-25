Wausau Pilot & Review

EAU CLAIRE – D.C. Everest’s No. 1 singles player Colin Belton will be heading to the state tournament after finishing second at the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis sectional on Wednesday at the Menard Tennis Center.

Belton won his first match over Luke Deschene of Hudson 6-4, 6-3, to reach the finals before losing to Evan Birkholz of Eau Claire Memorial in the No. 1 singles championship match 6-4, 6-0. The second-place finish qualifies for the 2023 WIAA State Individual Boys Tennis Tournament in Madison on June 1-3.

The top four finishers in No. 1 singles and doubles, and champions of the No. 2 singles and doubles brackets at sectionals qualify for the state tournament.

Eau Claire Memorial won the sectional team title and will take part in the 2023 WIAA State Team Boys Tennis Tournament in Madison on June 9-10.

D.C. Everest’s other sectional qualifiers all bowed out of postseason play.

Ted Kitchell at No. 2 singles had a chance to advance to state, but lost in the championship match to Bennett Kohlhepp of Memorial 6-0, 6-1.

Calvin Gasall took fourth place at No. 3 singles, losing in the semifinals to Ariya Natarajan of Memorial 6-1, 6-2, and in the third-place match to Stevens Point’s Mason DeBot, 6-1, 6-4.

D.C. Everest’s No. 1 doubles team of Adam Swendlund and Gavin Burress dropped its quarterfinal match to Cole Witucki and Noah Reckin of Menomonie, 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 3 doubles team of Cooper Engen and Max Hoffman took fourth, losing in the semifinals to Graham Tomkovick and Jackson Sailing of Memorial, 6-0, 6-1, and to Jacob DeGear and Bennett Heiss of New Richmond in the third-place match, 6-1, 6-2.

