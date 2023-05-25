SCHOFIELD – The Kids From Wisconsin’s 2023 troupe will present “Star Struck” in Schofield July 27 at the D.C. Everest Senior High School auditorium.

This year, the troupe of 15- to 20-year-olds will pay homage to the nation’s famous award shows that celebrate accomplishments from the stage, screen and beyond.

This high-powered two-hour Broadway style production is for families and audiences of all ages.

Forward Together – from Stage to Table

Kids from Wisconsin and Feeding Wisconsin have formed a partnership to bring attention to food insecurity across the state during the “Star Struck” summer tour. The program will include a day long “Stuff the Bus” food collection to support local food panties in each Wisconsin city on the tour.

Arts Spotlight

This season also will include an Arts Spotlight in several locations, including the Wausau/Schofield area where the arts have been greatly affected by the pandemic. Thousands of people who work in arts and culture have joined the ranks of the unemployed. Some arts and cultural organizations and venues that play unique and important roles in Wisconsin and nationally now face an existential threat. A community arts showcase will allow for arts organizations and businesses to represent upcoming performances/programs and workshops to attendees a few hours before the Kids From Wisconsin’s performance and at intermission.

Event schedule

4 p.m.: Gates open

4:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Arts spotlight

6:30 – 9 p.m.: Kids From Wisconsin performance

Tickets

“Star Stuck” has an approximate run time of 120 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://DCE.Booktix.com and if seating is available, will be available at the door.

2023 Hometown kids

Nolan Travis of Wausau – Wausau West – Singer/Dancer

Reagan Kettner of Schofield – D.C. Everest – Singer/Dancer

Sean Powers of Ringle – D.C. Everest – Guitar

Devon Powers of Ringle – D.C. Everest– Percussion

Nathanial Contreras of Weston – Wausau East – Singer/Dancer

Dylan Butler of Athens – Wausau West – Trumpet

Zaden Scheer of Wausau – Mosinee – Singer/Dancer

