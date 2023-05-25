Wausau Pilot & Review

FLORENCE – The Wausau Newman Catholic softball team had its second-straight huge offensive output and it has brought the Cardinals a WIAA regional championship.

Newman Catholic cranked out 14 hits and used a 10-run sixth inning to finish off an 18-4 win over Florence in a WIAA Division 5 regional final Thursday at Florence High School.

The Cardinals, who defeated Wausaukee 13-4 in a regional semifinal Tuesday, is now 7-8 this season and heads into a D-5 sectional semifinal at No. 1 seed Laona/Wabeno (13-7) on May 30.

Ashley Jankowski struck out four and did not walk a batter, earning a complete game win for Newman Catholic. She also walked three times, added a single and scored four times.

Lily Shields had three hits and scored four runs, Maria Christophersen had a home run and two RBI, and Ava Sukanen had two hits and four RBI as well for Newman Catholic.

Florence finishes its season with a 14-5 record.

Cardinals 18, Bobcats 4

Newman Catholic 005 03(10) – 18 14 5

Florence 100 012 – 4 11 3

WP: Ashley Jankowski. LP: Name not provided.

SO: Jankowski 4; Florence 3. BB: Jankowski 0; Florence 6.

Top hitters: NC, Paige Guld 2×5, 2 runs, RBI; Lily Shields 3×4, 4 runs, RBI; Jankowski 1×2, 3 BBs, 4 runs, RBI; Ava Sukanen 2×4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Maria Christophersen HR, 2 RBI; Camille Sobelewski 2×4, 2 RBI; Molly Merrill 2×3, 2 runs. F, Leighton Lambert 2×4, 2 runs; Morgan Tomzak 3×4, RBI; Vicki Peterson 2×4.

Records: Newman Catholic 7-8; Florence 14-5.

Like this: Like Loading...