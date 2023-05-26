Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Wausau Newman Catholic will be well-represented at the state meet after competition at a WIAA Division 3 Track & Field Sectional on Thursday at Marathon High School.

Newman Catholic had four girls finish in the top four in six events, as well as a relay team, and one boy athlete also moves on to the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championship at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3. The top four finishers in each Division 3 sectional event qualify for the state meet.

Newman Catholic’s top finish came from Mel Severson, who placed second in the girls 400 meters in 59.61 seconds. Severson also qualified for state in the long jump as she took third with a leap of 16 feet, 7 inches.

Sydney Galang took third in the girls pole vault (9-6), Natalie Brenner finished fourth in the triple jump (33-3¾) and Evie Bates was fourth in both the high jump (5-2) and 300 hurdles (49.02) for the Cardinals.

The Newman Catholic girls 800-meter relay team of Bates, Mallory Rozwadowski, Galang and Severson also earns a spot at state after taking fourth in 1:51.31.

The lone Newman boys to qualify was Nolyn Lindner, who took fourth in the 400 meters in 51.90 seconds.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.

