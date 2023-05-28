June 3

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

June 5-10

Sidewalk Chalk Art (MCPL Mosinee)

Help us decorate outside with chalk art! Kids, tweens and their families are invited to come to MCPL Mosinee, 123 Main St., Mosinee, from June 5-10 to decorate the sidewalk outside the library with kind messages, elaborate designs or even just a smiley face. Drop by any time during open hours, no registration required. For more info call 715-693-2144.

SLP Branch Craft: Kindness Rocks! (MCPL Mosinee)

Spread some kindness and create your very own inspirational painted rocks at MCPL Mosinee, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Drop in during open hours from June 5-10. Decorate each rock with positive words, quotes, or just add your personal touch. Free and all supplies provided, no registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

June 6

Teen D&D in the Library (MCPL Wausau)

Teens are invited to a new Dungeons & Dragons gathering at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Starting on June 6 at 2 p.m., we will host a weekly session, and it’s open to all skill levels. Note that registration is required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11697 or call 715-261-7200 for more information.

June 6-7

Snake Discovery: Reptiles around the World (Multiple Locations)

Do you love snakes, lizards and reptiles of all kinds? If so, help us welcome Snake Discovery to Marathon County. The show, featuring real snakes and reptiles, will be at Oak Island Park in Wausau on June 6 from 10-11 a.m., then Oak Street Park in Edgar from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The following day, June 7, they will be in Gaska Park in Rothschild from 10:30-11:30 a.m. All shows are free and open to the public. For more information call the host branch of the event you’d like to attend: Wausau 715-261-7220, Edgar 715-352-3155, or Rothschild 715-359-6208.

Call of the Wild: Youth Outdoor Skills (Multiple Locations)

Kids and teens who love the outdoors can join local outdoorsman Jeremy Ray to learn skills used in books like “The Hunger Games” and “Call of the Wild.” We’ll be at Memorial Park in Athens from 4-6 p.m. on June 6. Then on June 7 join us from 4-6 p.m. at MCPL Spencer, 105 S. Park St., Spencer. Free, with registration required. To register for the Athens event, call 715-257-7292. To register for the Spencer event, call 715-659-3996.



June 8

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau)

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 8 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Wausau)

Children of all ages and their families are invited to build creative projects using LEGO blocks on June 8 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

June 9

Summer LEGO Block Party (MCPL Marathon City)

Spend part of your summer building LEGOs at the Library. Join us from 1-3 p.m. on June 9 at MCPL Marathon City, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. Free, with all blocks provided. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

June 10

Good Thymes with Extension Marathon County (MCPL Wausau)

Kids (third grade and up) and teens can learn about growing herbs during this program in partnership with Marathon County 4-H. Join us on June 10 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free and open to the public, registration required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11643. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

June 13

Pokemon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid that loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on June 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too, Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The Music of Ken Lonnquist (Multiple Locations)

Children’s musician Ken Lonnquist returns to Marathon County for two concerts in June. Enjoy the music on June 13 from 10-11 a.m. at Legion Memorial Park in Hatley, or from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at River Park in Mosinee. Free, no registration required. Call the Hatley branch at 715-446-3537 or the Mosinee branch at 715-693-2144 for information about the performances in their respective cities.

June 14

Tween Book Club: Fantastic Books and Where to Find Them (MCPL Wausau)

Starting June 14 from 1-2:30 p.m., tweens ages 8 to 14 can join us at Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to discuss books. Each week has a new theme, and participants can read any book within that theme! Free, with registration required. See the weekly themes and register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11693. Call 715-261-7220 for more information.

June 15

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Wausau)

Kids can practice their reading skills this summer by sharing stories with therapy dogs. Visit these well-behaved canine pals on June 15 from 1-3 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.







